Appeal for missing teenager from St Helens

An appeal has been issued for a St Helens teenager who has not been seen for nearly a fortnight.



Police say Alan Kennedy, 15, was last seen at his home in Dairy Farm Road on the afternoon of December 28.

He said to be white, slim, 5ft 5in tall, with long, straight dark brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and black Nike trainers with a red trim.



He is known to visit parts of north and south Liverpool including Anfield, Kensington, Old Swan and Allerton.

The teenager is being urged to contact police.

Or if anyone knows his whereabouts they are being urged to contact 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.