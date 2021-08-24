Appeal for information following fatal collision on East Lancs Road

At around 5.30pm police received a report that a car was in collision with a pedestrian near Haydock Island.

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, August 23), police received a report that a car was in collision with a pedestrian near Haydock Island.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for his injuries where he sadly passed away.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.

Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty said: “An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Haydock, and we are keen to speak to anyone with information.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage from the Haydock Island area, please get in touch as it may assist our enquiries.”