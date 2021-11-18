Appeal for information following fatal collision in St Helens
Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision on Travers Entry in St Helens on Wednesday evening (November 17).
At around 7.40pm, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a silver Nissan Qashqai and a silver Kia C’eed.
Emergency services attended and a man believed to be in his 50s, sadly passed away at the scene.
Another man also in his 50’s was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision and is now recovering at home.
Sergeant Mike Clarey said: “Our thoughts are with the families of both men involved as we investigate this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone with more information.
“If you witnessed the collision or were driving past at the time and have any dashcam or CCTV footage, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected] or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000800886.