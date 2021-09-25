Appeal for information after women dies in M62 accident

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious accident on the M62 between junctions 7 and 8

At about 11.35pm it was reported that an Audi car had collided with the central reservation and there was subsequent collision with a BMW.

Merseyside Police, North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service attended at the scene.

The 35-year-old woman driver of the Audi was treated by paramedics at the scene, but unfortunately she has died as a result of the injuries she sustained. Witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Ian Laycock, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "An investigation is ongoing after a woman sadly died following a collision on the M62 last night.

"The next of kin of the driver have been informed and are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened.

"The Manchester bound carriageway of the M62 has been closed following the incident to allow investigations to take place and is expected to be closed for some considerable time. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and an update will be sent out once the motorway has reopened. Traffic and travel bulletins on local radio stations will also be kept up-to-date with the status of the closure."