Appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old boy
Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old boy who is reported to be missing.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:38 pm
Kieran Turner was last seen at 1pm yesterday in the Prescot Road area of St Helens and is known to frequent Wigan.
He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of medium build, with collar length dark brown hair.
When last seen, he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a Berghaus jacket.
Anyone who has seen Kieran or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101.
Sightings can also be reported at www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/