Appeal after two killed in St Helens road collision

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after two people were killed in a road incident in St Helens.



A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the East Lancs Road in Eccleston.

The tragic incident happened at around 2.40pm on Thursday when a black Ford Fiesta collided with a silver VW Golf on the eastbound carriageway close to its junction with Catchdale Moss Lane near the Game Bird pub.

The two victims were both in the Fiesta.

They have not yet been formally identified but their next of kin have been found and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Merseyside Police.

The force is now urgently asking any witnesses to come forward.

The occupants of the VW Golf, who are both male, were taken to hospital suffering leg and facial injuries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

Merseyside Police want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage which may help investigators understand what happened.

Witnesses to this tragic incident can ring Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or call 101 quoting incident reference 551 of August 16.