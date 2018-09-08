Antique jewellery stolen from St Helens home in broad daylight

Jewellery dating back to the 19th century was stolen during a burglary in broad daylight at a St Helens property.



At some time between 3pm and 4.45pm, unknown persons forced their way into a property in Lakeside Gardens, Rainford, and stole a large amount of antique jewellery, which dates back to the 19th century.



Enquiries are underway including forensics and CCTV and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately and help us return the items.



Detective Inspector Catherine Walsh said: "This is an extremely sad and distressing case for the victims. We are determined to do everything in our power to locate these items and bring them back to their rightful home.



"Whoever has stolen this jewellery will have had no concept of the immeasurable sentimental value of each and every piece, so if you were involved or have seen any of the items pictured for sale, or been offered them, please do the right thing and make yourselves known.



"Likewise, if you live locally and saw or heard anyone suspicious yesterday afternoon, come forward and check any dashcam or home CCTV. Some possession cannot simply be replaced by insurance companies or money alone, so give us your information and we will do the rest."



Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 18200188800 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111, a charity independent of police.

Images of the stolen jewellery

Images of the stolen jewellery