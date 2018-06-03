Another man arrested on suspicion of John Kinsella murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murders of Paul Massey and John Kinsella.



As a result of a joint operation between GMP and Merseyside Police, a 35-year-old man was arrested last night (Saturday) on suspicion of the murders of St Helens man John Kinsella and Salford's "Mr Big" Paul Massey.

He remains in custody for questioning and the victim's families have been informed of the arrest.

John Kinsella, 53, died after being shot whilst walking his dog with his partner on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill, Merseyside, at 7am on Saturday, May 5th.

The offender, who was on a pedal bike, also fired the gun at John’s partner as she ran away from the scene. A Home Office post-mortem concluded that John died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Paul Massey, 55, was shot dead at his home address on Manchester Road in Clifton on July 26th 2015.

Witnesses have described the offender as coming from the direction of the Clifton Community Centre and heading towards Paul’s house. He fired a series of shots before walking back to the centre’s car park and then in the direction of the side alley between the car park and St Anne’s Church.

A Home Office post-mortem concluded that Mr Massey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Another man, Mark Fellows, appeared in South Sefton Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The 37-year-old from Sandy Lane in Warrington will appear in court on Tuesday, June 5th.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This has been a busy week of operational activity and last night we made a further arrest in connection with the murders of Paul Massey and John Kinsella.

“That man remains in custody for questioning and both victims’ families have been informed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker, of Merseyside Police’s Investigations team, said: “Detectives from both Merseyside Police and GMP have been carrying out extensive inquiries since the murder of John Kinsella and Paul Massey.

“This has allowed us to establish a number of positive leads and the further arrest of a person last night.

“We will continue working together with our colleagues in GMP to seek out the truth in order to bring closure to both victims’ families.