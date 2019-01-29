Ann-Marie to tackle London Marathon in memory of husband Tony Barrow

The widow of Tony Barrow is taking on the London Marathon to help fund a cure for the disease that claimed her husband’s life.



Ann-Marie Barrow, 36, is in training to run 26.2 miles for the Brain Tumour Research charity following the devastating loss of her husband Tony in 2017.

Ann-Marie, who works as Senior Commissioning and Transformation Manager at NHS St Helens CCG, is aiming to raise £3,000 to help improve outcomes for brain tumour patients and to, ultimately, find a cure.

Ann-Marie, who lives in Windle, said: “I’m really nervous about the marathon but it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Tony’s memory spurs me on and I know it will all be worth it when I cross the finish line.”

Born and raised in Thatto Heath, St Helens, Tony followed in the footsteps of his dad, Tony Barrow Sr, to become a professional Rugby League player for Oldham and latterly Swinton Lions In 2015,

Tony was working as a personal trainer and as a senior childcare worker at Nugent House School in Billinge, when he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

The 45-year-old underwent surgery twice, endured radiotherapy and chemotherapy but he died less than two years later in March 2017, leaving Ann-Marie and his daughters Megan and Lucy.

Ann-Marie added: “When Tony was diagnosed with a GBM, we were so shocked that someone as fit and healthy as him could have such a poor prognosis.

"What’s more, the treatment options were so limited. I soon discovered that research into brain tumours is underfunded and as a result there have been no significant improvements for patients in years.

“Together with Tony’s friend Phil Green, I’m running to raise vital funds for research and also to raise awareness of this devastating disease. I hope we can inspire others to follow in our footsteps.”

Ann-Marie and Phil will join tens of thousands of runners pounding the streets of the capital at Virgin Money London Marathon, the world’s most famous running event, on Sunday, April 28.

Andrew Pankiw, community fund-raising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the North West, said: “Thank you to Ann-Marie for sharing Tony’s story and helping to raise awareness of the fact that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

"We wish her and Phil the best for the London Marathon and hope the St Helens community will help them to reach their fund-raising target.

“Sadly, Tony’s story is not unique. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40, and more men under 45 then prostate cancer, yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to cure, and we’re proud to be changing this.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated Centres of Excellence in the UK; it also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is calling for an annual spend of £35m in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Ann-Marie’s JustGiving page, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ann-Marie-Barrow-LM2019