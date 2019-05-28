Animal lovers dress as tigers for conservation parade at Knowsley Safari Park

Hundreds of nature lovers dressed as tigers for an unusual conservation event at Knowsley Safari Park.



The wildlife facility's first Tiger Parade saw 500 people don stripey cat costumes and make their way through the park.

The Tiger Parade at Knowsley Safari Park

The fund-raiser highlighted the plight of the critically-endangered Amur tiger and will support projects run by the WildCats Conservation Alliance.

Under threat from poaching and deforestation, there are just 500 of the big cats left living wild in the Russian Far East.

The Tiger Parade walked through the safari’s Tiger Trail, a 10,000 square metre natural habitat that is home to the park's Amur Tiger sisters Sinda and Bira, giving people the chance to learn about international efforts to stabilise and eventually increase the Amur tiger population.

Nicola Watson, Abbey Andersen and Verity Dann