Agency Assist initiative helps St Helens teacher up the property ladder

A St Helens teacher has taken a step up the property ladder after selling her previous home in just nine days thanks to Jones Homes’ Agency Assist scheme.



Emma Mather, 33, who teaches health and social care at a school in St Helens, used the housebuilder’s Agency Assist scheme to help secure her move to the Eccleston Grange development in Eccleston, St Helens.

Under the scheme, Jones Homes will hold a reserved plot for up to eight weeks while instructing an independent estate agent to market the buyer’s existing property on their behalf.

While the average time it takes to sell a home in the North West is 66 days, a buyer was found for Emma’s house in just over a week.

Having previously lived in a new build home just around the corner from Eccleston Grange, Emma had seen the development taking shape and occasionally visited to have a look round.

Jones Homes’ sister company, Orbit developments, have built a new retail court adjacent to the development comprising of a convenience store, a food outlet and a veterinary practice. There is also a doctor’s surgery and a pharmacy at the centre too.

She said: “I have always liked the area, and in the last few years, with the addition of shops and other amenities it has become a really sought-after place to live.

“Whenever I visited Eccleston Grange the sales advisors were so lovely and helpful. I visited the site when it first opened, and I remember it was so popular people were queuing out of the door of the sales centre.”

Emma visited the development again this spring, finding herself impressed with the high quality of the homes at the development.

“When I visited the development again last year, I really liked what I saw. In comparison to the home I was in, these homes were so much bigger and a much nicer quality.”

When she fell in love with The Birch, a three-bedroom semi-detached home, she worried she wouldn’t be able to sell her current home in time to purchase it.

Emma said: “I was talking with the sales advisors and they told me about their Agency Assist scheme which would help me sell my current home.

“I was really worried at first that I wouldn’t sell in time and that I would lose my reservation, but I ended up selling in nine days!

“The agents were amazing at keeping me up to date. They would call me all the time with updates on interested buyers which was really good to know.

“The site team were amazing too. At every step of the process the sales advisors and the site manager were there to answer all my questions and help wherever they could.”

As well as using Agency Assist, Emma also took advantage of Help to Buy. The Government scheme enables buyers to purchase a new build home with just a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is provided as an equity loan, which is interest-free for the first five years.

Emma said: “The combination of Help to Buy and Agency Assist helped me to buy my dream home in a location that I have always aspired to live in.

“The staff at Jones Homes explained the process and helped me to complete the required paperwork which made the application stress free.

“My new home is just perfect. I lived in my previous property for seven years and never had my family round for dinner, but just weeks after moving in here I’d already had everyone round.

“Without Help to Buy, I wouldn’t have been able to move up the property ladder and into my dream home”.

