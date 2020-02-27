300 year-old historic boundary stone uncovered by St Helens Council workers

A historic boundary stone that pre-dates the formation of St Helens as a town has been unearthed by St Helens Council’s grounds maintenance officers.

The team made the discovery, dating between 1700-1750, while clearing foliage and undergrowth at the Blackbrook Wharf of Sankey Valley.

Pete Morris, the council’s Greenspace Inspector contacted local expert Dr Barrie Pennington of the Milestone Society to ask if he would investigate.

Dr Pennington consulted an 1895 Ordnance Survey map and confirmed that it was a boundary stone marking the parishes of Blackbrook and Haydock.

Three other original boundary stones are positioned at the wharf placed there in recent years by St Helens Council to mark the original length of the wharf where coal was loaded onto barges. Though highly weathered the word ‘Blackbrook’ can just be made out on one of these stones.

From 1757, this part of the Sankey Canal was a hive of activity providing coal for Liverpool merchants and Cheshire salt mines.

The new find is unique in that it is in its original position untouched and forgotten for decades.

Boundary stones did not have to meet any legal requirement as to size and were generally made from local stone, which in the case of Blackbrook and Haydock was sandstone.

Dr Pennington said: “Though it is speculative to comment without further research it does appear that the ‘navvies’ – labourers who built this part of the canal – worked around the boundary stone, probably out of respect.

“Parishes have a long history of fierce independence with loyalty to either a local lord of the manor or church. Some boundary stones had parish crests or emblems at the centre made from cast iron.

"This new discovery appears to have a hole at the centre for such a crest which has long since rusted away.”

Text is still partially visible on the area’s other boundary stones, but the new find is heavily eroded.

Barrie added: “The fact that it has been in the undergrowth for so long has not helped. It is possible – but speculative – that the canal water was quite corrosive nearby at the time and could have contributed to the stone's weathered appearance.

“Indeed, Hey Lock in Newton-le-Willows had to be largely rebuilt in 1868 because of the corrosive nature of the canal water.

"The water was tested in 1813 and it contained 2.3 per cent arsenic, meaning it was poisonous even in small amounts. That was the Industrial Revolution.”

Pete Morris said: “In my line of work as greenspace inspector I'm always delighted to come across these historic finds that make a small contribution towards the borough's heritage.

“We’re fortunate to have such a great working relationship with Dr Pennington. He’s a font of knowledge on this fascinating part of our industrial past and is always willing to share his time and wisdom with us.”

The stone will be cleaned and left in its original position, and the council could consider installing information signs about the boundary stones for residents and visitors to view.

Dr Pennington has placed the new boundary stone on the Milestone Society and Ordnance Survey databases for posterity crediting St Helens Council with the find.