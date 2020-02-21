£250k funding boost for Halsnead Garden Village

Halsnead Garden Village in Whiston has secured a further £250,000 of central Government funding as part of the national £8m ‘Capacity Fund’ cash boost announced last month.



This latest funding will support the ongoing delivery of this high quality development, including design work relating to strategic greenspace and public open space.

Halsnead Garden Village is the largest combined housing and employment site in the Liverpool City Region and was one of the first sites in England to be awarded Garden Village

status by the Government.

As well as providing 1,589 high quality homes, the employment element will attract multi-million pound investment in the logistics and advanced manufacturing sectors, creating highly-skilled and well-paid jobs.

The Liverpool City Region has also committed £12.1m funding (from the Strategic Investment Fund) for highways improvement works to a number of junctions in the surrounding area (including Tarbock Island) with the first phase of these works already under way.

Coun Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council ,said “It’s great that Halsnead Garden Village has secured further funding, which will help to support the delivery of this high-quality

project.

"As well as creating almost 1,600 new homes offering choice and value for residents, Halsnead Garden Village will also create many new jobs in the borough.”