15 more St Helens residents scoop a grand in People's Postcode Lottery

Fifteen people in St. Helens are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The Manor Road neighbours netted the windfall when WA11 0LW was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, January 17, 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a way to start the weekend. Congratulation to our winners, I think they will be celebrating tonight!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £14.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It runs a network of cancer support centres nationwide and offers support to anyone affected by cancer.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be 21st January.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.