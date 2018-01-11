133 new homes set to be built in Whiston

Bellway Homes has announced that it has acquired just over 10 acres of land on Scotchbarn Lane in Whiston for a brand new residential development.

The award-winning and HBF five star rated housebuilder will transform the site, which was previously an unused school, providing 133 well designed, high quality properties.

Bellway will build a range of two and three bedroom semi-detached homes as well as a selection of three and four bedroom detached houses, catering for first-time-buyers, families and those looking to downsize.

Known as Scotchbarn Rise, this new residential development will enhance the housebuilder’s presence in the region, providing much needed new build homes in the Borough of Knowsley.

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway Homes, said: “The plans for Scotchbarn Rise are superb with an excellent mix of house styles and sizes to suit all budgets.

“We are confident that the development will prove popular with local buyers looking for a high quality, low maintenance home in a convenient location.”

All of the properties at Scotchbarn Rise have been designed with modern lifestyles in mind, featuring well-planned floor layouts that maximise the light and space available.

The houses will also benefit from open-plan kitchen/diners with integrated appliances, contemporary family bathrooms, en suite shower facilities to the master bedrooms, plus garages or allocated off-road parking.

Reflecting its commitment to the local area, Bellway Homes will also make several significant financial contributions that will be of direct benefit to the local community.

A contribution of £194,329.78 will be made for improvements to public open spaces, including the Stadt Moers Pathway project and the Stadt Moers Adventure Play project.

An additional £3,000 will be made for a new bus stop on Scotchbarn Lane. There will also be some affordable housing at the development.

Construction will start on site soon. Scotchbarn Rise, located in the village of Whiston, is just one mile away from Prescot town centre, 3.5 miles from St Helens and only 10 miles from Liverpool city centre.

It is also a short distance from both the M62 and M57 motorways as well as Prescot Train Station, making it ideal for commuters.

The development benefits from a host of local amenities, leisure facilities and schools, ensuring it is the perfect place for families too.

For further information, or to register your interest, please contact Bellway Homes on 0151 486 2900 or visit www.bellway.co.uk.