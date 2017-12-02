122 weapons handed over in gun surrender

Merseyside Police has had a total of 122 weapons and lots of ammunition handed in during the force’s two weeks firearms surrender, including 30 viable firearms.

The Force joined with five other police forces to take part in the firearms surrender, which ran from Monday 13 November to Sunday 26 November 2017.

It was designed to give people in possession of firearms an opportunity to hand them in. It also extended to giving people a safe disposal route for antique, replica and decommissioned firearms which could be capable of being reactivated and used for criminal purposes.

The hand-in included:

14 handguns

16 shotguns/rifles

Six imitation/replica weapons

16 blank firers/starting pistols

34 air weapons

Three antique firearms

19 lots of ammunition comprising more than 2,050 rounds

14 other items including more than 650 blank rounds, 2,600 pellets, an Uzi BB replica gun, 2 flare guns, smoke canisters, a smoke grenade, a training grenade and a bayonet

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Green said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of this surrender and the firearms that the public have handed-in. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their excellent response to the surrender operation.

“Our commitment is to protect the lives and livelihoods of law-abiding members of our community and I want to reassure people that we will continue our fight against those who are involved in criminality and who continue to make other people’s lives a misery through firearms, drug dealing and serious and organised crime.

“The surrender has run alongside the pro-active work that we do every single day, all year round and we will stand together with the community in our pledge to disrupt criminal activity, take guns off our streets and put the people responsible behind bars.

“I am delighted to see that the public have heeded our message about surrendering firearms, weapons and ammunition so that they don’t fall into the hands of criminals.

“In the wrong hands, many of these weapons could have been used to cause fear or intimidation, seriously injure or even kill. Every firearm handed in reduces the risk of another family being put through the ordeal that the Sonko family were put through when Yusuf was shot on June 2 this year.”