12 planning applications made to St Helens Council

A number of planning applications have been made to St Helens Council over recent weeks. Find out more here...

St Helens Council have granted planning consent for the demolition of an existing garage at 15 Rufford Road, Rainford, to be demolished and for a single storey side extension to be built.

Mr Paul and Mrs Emma Burrows have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the creation of a rear dormer at their home in 106 Kiln Lane, Eccleston.

St Helens Council have granted planning consent for an existing conservatory and single storey rear extension to be demolished at 6 Standring Gardens, St Helens, and for a single storey rear extension along with partial rebuild and alterations to existing detached garage to be built.

Mr Clive Brooks has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish and rebuild a shed with alterations to the roof design at 30 Broad Lane, St Helens.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Martin Denson to change the use of Oak House Surgery at 47 Junction Lane, St Helens, from a doctors surgery to a single house.

Consent has been granted by St Helens Council to build a first floor balcony to the side elevation of the Stables, Parkside Road, Newton-le-Willows.

Mr Damon Kirkham of 28 Willow Road, St Helens, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish the existing garage and decked area at this home and erect a single storey outbuilding in the rear garden.

Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, Rainford, have been granted planning consent by St Helens Council to display a non-illuminated fascia sign to the front elevation of their site.

A couple from Laurel Road, St Helens, have submitted a planning application to demolish an existing garage at their home and erect a single storey side extension.

Ms Gemma Saunders has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to erect a two storey extension to the side of her home at 11 Seaton Grove, Thatto Heath and a single storey extension to the rear.

St Helens Council have granted planning consent for the conversion and extension of an existing garage and outbuildings at Crantock, Mill Lane, Rainhill, to link into the existing premises, together with a single storey front extension along with a rear infill extension.

The siting of an eco toilet unit at Eccleston Allotments, Old Eccleston Lane, Eccleston, has been granted by St Helens Council.