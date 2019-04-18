New appeal to find missing teenager with links to St Helens

Police searching for a teenager with links to St Helens who has gone missing from home are once again asking the public for information.



Leon Robinson, 16, was last seen at his home on Ruskin Street in Widnes earlier this month and is known to have connections to the town.

Leon is described as white, 5ft 4in, shoulder length wavy blond hair with a centre parting, and a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing a dark North Face top and bottoms.

Leon, or anyone who knows his whereabouts or has sighted him, can contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.