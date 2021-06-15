Vodafone launches Evo- It's best ever smartphone plan

Vodafone has unveiled its latest mobile offering, setting a new benchmark in flexibility and value for customers.

EVO puts customers in control of how they pay for their new smartphone, giving them the flexibility to decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, and over how long they want to pay it off - from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. This is coupled with a guaranteed instant saving if they choose to trade in their device, and the reassurance of flexible early upgrades from 12 months. EVO also includes Vodafone’s Unlimited Data Booster, Battery Refresh for up to three years, and a two-year total care warranty.

Vodafone is the only network to give customers an instant guaranteed saving on their new plan when they trade in their old smartphone, thanks to its Trade-in Tool, accessed via the My Vodafone app.

EVO also comes with Vodafone’s flexible upgrades, so customers aren’t tied to their device for the full length of their contract, and after 12 months they can trade in to use the value of their current device to help pay it off.

Vodafone is also giving the flexibility of unlimited data to even more customers with its ‘Unlimited Data Booster’. With this new feature, unique to Vodafone, customers can activate free unlimited data for a 30-day period, up to six times, on selected plans.

EVO has been built to address customers’ concerns as they make what is an increasingly important and high-value buying decision. EVO presents a major shift for Vodafone customers – following the launch, all smartphones will be sold this way, ensuring customers are always getting the best possible value and flexibility from Vodafone. EVO is set to launch this month for all new and upgrading Vodafone customers.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK, said: “In 2019, we shook up the market with 5G at no extra cost and Unlimited data plans. Now we’re changing the market again. With budgets squeezed for so many people, we’re launching a completely new way of buying a smartphone focused on ensuring our customers are in control and getting the best possible value.

“New Vodafone EVO allows customers to get the smartphone they want at the price they choose. We are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, combining the benefits of device contracts of up to three years, a market-leading trade-in service and the option to upgrade from one year.

“We’re putting the customer in charge – we’re giving them unbeatable flexibility and value, but making sure they don’t have to compromise on quality, with a great network, a great loyalty programme, and great service.”

As well as providing great value, EVO is packed full of added and unique benefits on selected plans that our customers can take advantage of, including:

Battery Refresh – Exclusively with Vodafone, EVO customers will not have to worry about a tired battery because we’ll replace it at no extra cost, helping customers keep that new phone feeling for longer. Every phone comes with Battery Refresh included, and customers will be covered for the length of their device plan – that’s up to 36 months.

Total Care Warranty – Vodafone is the only network to cover customers with a two-year warranty on all new devices against any manufacturer faults and repairs, for that extra peace of mind. That even includes Apple devices – one year longer than the manufacturer warranty.

Unlimited Data Booster – Only Vodafone gives customers the choice of unlimited data every month, or unlimited data just when they need it. With our unique Unlimited Data Booster, customers who don’t already have unlimited data in their plan can boost themselves up to unlimited data for 30 days, up to six times at any point in their contract. This is perfect for those customers who need a data boost for those extra special occasions – including staycations or watching their favourite sporting events on the go.

Unlimited picture messaging – Unexpected MMS charges are a thing of the past, with unlimited picture messaging included in all plans at no extra cost.

Entertainment – Customers can enjoy the entertainment they love, straight to their mobile for the length of their plan, with a fantastic choice of Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium.

VeryMe – The award-winning loyalty programme built around what our customers love, with weekly treats and giveaways that change to match their interests. Plus, with Vodafone, customers can choose to gift their rewards to family or friends - even if they’re on a different network.

Roaming in 81 destinations – Customers on selected unlimited data plans can use their plan abroad, when the time is right, at no extra cost in 81 worldwide destinations – that’s more destinations than other UK network.

5G at no extra cost – on the UK’s best network, as voted by readers of Trusted Reviews.

5G Roaming – Vodafone offers 5G roaming, and 5G coverage in more places across Europe than any other network.

Those who want a smartphone and smartwatch can save even more – Vodafone EVO is the perfect destination for watch lovers who can enjoy the same great flexibility to get the watch they want at the price they choose, with an additional built-in saving of £3.50 on ‘One Number’ smartwatch connectivity. This means customers can leave their phone at home and still stay connected from their wrist on Vodafone’s award-winning network.

In March this year, Vodafone launched Pro Broadband, offering 4G back-up, super Wi-Fi, access to Vodafone’s Wi-Fi Xperts team of engineers for problem-solving, free anti-virus and parental control software, and the Faster Fibre Promise, so you know you’ll be upgraded to full FTTP broadband as soon as it’s available on your street.

Together, Pro and EVO make up Vodafone Together. All customers who have a Pro plan and an EVO plan will benefit from the Vodafone Together discount of up to £3 per month.

And for every new and existing Vodafone Together customer, Vodafone will provide a person in need with a SIM card, loaded with 20GB of data plus free calls and texts each month for up to a year. To ensure the connectivity reaches those who need it most, the SIMs will be distributed through the Trussell Trust’s UK network of food bank centres.

The pledge to connect one million people is the next step in the company’s long-term commitment to tackle digital exclusion. The commitment was launched today by Vodafone’s new UK CEO, Ahmed Essam, as part of a new company strategy that puts purpose at the heart of the business. This, includes a focus on reducing its carbon impact, helping small businesses and giving consumers the best possible flexibility and value with EVO.

Speaking at Vodafone’s Reinvent conference, Ahmed said: “We are building a digital future for everyone – a future that’s sustainable, inclusive, and fair.”

British & Irish Lions, England and Saracens Rugby Union star Maro Itoje will be partnering with Vodafone over the next three years to continue to raise awareness of the digital divide and what can be done to tackle it.