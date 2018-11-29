Willowbrook Hospice prepare for festive fun

Experience the magic of Christmas this December at Willowbrook Hospice.



Get in the festive spirit at Willowbrook’s Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 from 11am-4pm.

There’ll be a whole range of stalls selling festive goodies and treats as well as entertainment and activities.

This year, The Living Well is also hosting a fabulous festive breakfast with Frozen characters – Elsa, Anna and Olaf on December 8 and 9 and Saturday, December 15 at 9am.

Children’s tickets are £12.50 and include a party box of sandwiches, a drink and priority entry at 10.30am to the Winter Wonderland and Christmas Grotto. Adult tickets are £5 and include a bacon butty and hot refreshments.

Tickets are limited so please book in advance either by calling into The Living Well or by ringing 01744 453798.

The Christmas Grotto and Winter Wonderland will be open to the public from 11am-4pm on the above dates as well as Thursday and Friday December 13 and 14 from 4pm-7pm. Tickets are £5 per child and are available to purchase from the Living Well or you can pay on the door.

There's also still time to make a donation in memory of your loved one this Christmas and you will receive a commemorative card and a voucher for one of our special badges.

Your loved one’s name will also be entered into the Willowbrook Hospice Book of Honour which will be available at the hospice,

The Living Well and Light Up A Life services: Monday Dec 10, 7pm – Prescot Parish Church, Church Street, Prescot and Wednesday, December 12, 7pm – St Mary’s Lowe House, North Road, St Helens.

For more information on events at Willowbrook, please visit www.willowbrook.org.uk