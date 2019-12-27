Village pub set for £600,000 transformation

The festive season may soon be over but residents of Rainford and St Helens will still have reason to celebrate.



The Golden Lion in Rainford is to open once again after being closed for over 18 months.

An artist's impression of the new look pub

Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars and The Old Hall Pub Company headed by brothers Chris and Jon Nevin are investing more than £600,000 in a major upgrade of The Golden Lion with the intention of creating a great village pub for the whole community.

Building work starts on January 6 and the pub will reopen mid-March in time for Mother’s Day. A total of 30 new jobs are being created on the back of the changes.

Inside The Golden Lion is being given a complete overhaul, while retaining its traditional country pub feel complete with wooden panelling and the addition of open fires. It is being opened up to create a more spacious environment providing plenty of room to sit and drink or eat. Raised alcoves will be available for private dining or small functions.

The front of the pub is being given a facelift, redecorated in a stone coloured render with white window surrounds, new lighting and signage. All of which with a few more touches will return the pub to a building that enhances the village facilities and look.

At the back of the pub there will be a fantastic new paved terrace, dining tables and comfortable seating along with a large grassed area to enjoy on sunny days too. There will also be new guest parking facilities to ensure there is space for everyone and a rear entrance porch with ramp for ease for access

The new food at The Golden Lion will use local produce throughout the menu complemented by a weekend specials menu. The pub will be open for weekend brunch from 8.30am and food will be available from 12pm till late evening daily.

For the children and midweek diners the pub will also offer a selected choice of smaller plates from the main menu. A freshly prepared Sunday lunch with all the trimmings will complete the week. The weekend specials board will feature dishes like Lamb shank pie, fresh fish and mussels and a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Coffee will be on offer as well as some hot chocolate twists and cakes to go with them.

For those getting together for drinks there will be a great wine list, craft beers, premium lagers, as well as an extensive range of gins, both local and the familiar, to enjoy in the new “snug” or in the many new booths.

The Golden Lion is the brothers’ first pub together though Chris has over 20 years’ experience in the pub industry including relaunching many successful pubs and new hotels.

Chris said: “I live in Rainhill and we both love the area having grown up around here. When we saw The Golden Lion was available we immediately saw its potential.

"We’re going to offer top quality surroundings, excellent service, great food and drink all combining together to deliver a great traditional village pub. It’s all about doing simple things well.

“We’re keen to support the local community and will source ingredients locally. We’re very much looking forward to reopening The Golden Lion and to meeting the community. We hope people will pop in for a coffee, a meal or drop in for a fireside drink and socialise with friends. Whatever the reason, you’ll find a warm welcome.”

David Pritchard, Star Pubs & Bars Regional Operations Director said: “The Golden Lion is a gorgeous grade 2 listed building in a lovely location. We’re delighted that Chris and Jonathan are taking it on and wish them well with their plans. They make a great team especially with their local knowledge and Chris’s wealth of experience helping to create popular pubs and pub restaurants.

“Heineken is a passionate supporter of the great British pub and invested £50m in 2019 in pubs like The Golden Lion ensuring they continue to be relevant to their local communities and are sustainable in the long-term.

"This investment will take The Golden Lion to a new level and ensure it stands out from other pubs in the area. It’s a great start to the year.”