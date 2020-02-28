The Turks Head named St Helens CAMRA Pub of the Year

The Turks Head has been named the St Helens and Districts Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale.



The pub beat off stiff competition from across the borough to be voted the best pub for real ale by CAMRA members.

It was also voted the best pub in town for its real cider offering.

Landlord Daryl Arrowsmith said: “We’re delighted. It's a fantastic result and we are pleased to get the recognition for all the hard work we all put in at The Turks Head.”

The Turks Head was one of six establishments in the borough to be shortlisted - narrowly beating its sister pub, The Cowley Vaults, along with the News Room, The Talbot Alehouse,

The Skew Bridge Alehouse in Rainhill and last year's Pub of the Year winner, the Cricketer’s Arms.

Gillian Yates, Chair of St Helens and District CAMRA said; “Well done to the Turks Head for winning the award for best pub of the year.

"Daryl and Deb do a great job in always serving top quality real ale and cider - a well deserved accolade.

“We are so lucky in St Helens to have some of the best real ale pubs in Merseyside. The fact that so many CAMRA members turned out to vote this year shows a real sense of community,

belonging and pride in local pubs selling good quality real ale.

"I’m proud of all the pubs who made the shortlist, each one of them proving why they were in the running for Pub of the Year.”

Pub of the Year is an annual accolade awarded by the Campaign for Real Ale to the best real ale pub in the district and is voted for by CAMRA members who are asked to visit each pub on the shortlist and score it out of 10 for six areas - Quality of ale/cider; Decor/style furnishing and cleanliness; Service/welcome/offering; Community focus and atmosphere; Sympathy with

CAMRA and Overall impression.

The Turks Head will now go forward to the Merseyside Pub of the Year competition.