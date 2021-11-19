Dozens of county attractions, hotels and restaurants in running for the Lancashire Tourism Awards as finalists are revealed

Marketing Lancashire has announced the finalists competing in 16 categories for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021 – Lancashire’s only dedicated county-wide tourism and hospitality awards.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Like so many other awards ceremonies in 2020, our annual celebration of excellence in Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector was also postponed. So, this year, the team at Marketing Lancashire is doubly delighted to be announcing the finalists for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021.

“This year’s finalists have all demonstrated their ability to overcome the challenges of operating through a pandemic, demonstrating a flexible and innovative approach to delivering quality visitor experiences, safely and responsibly.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, at the 2019 Lancashire Tourism Awards. After a year's absence, the finalists for the 2021 awards have been announced

“As an industry that thrives on shared experiences, spectacular events, warm hospitality and welcome, we have faced the demands of the last two years in true Lancashire style; our tourism businesses took stock, rolled up their sleeves, and came up with new ways of making things work – which they delivered brilliantly.

“We should be so very proud of what has been achieved and the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, will be the sector’s opportunity to applaud those achievements together, at last.

“I, for one, can’t wait to congratulate each and every one of the finalists - they are all winners in our eyes.”

The finalists will now have face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels, where the ultimate winners will be chosen. The winners in each of the categories will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, supported by headline sponsor the University of Central Lancashire, which will take place on Wednesday, February 2 2022.

Goosnargh Gin has been nominated in two categories at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021

LANCASHIRE TOURISM AWARDS 2021

THE FINALISTS

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

• Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton

The Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham, has been nominated in the Best Large Hotel category at the 2021 Lancashire Tourism Awards

• Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs

• Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year

• Dearden Wood, Edenfield

Leighton Hall, near Carnforth, is nominated in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021

• Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping

• Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh

Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year

• Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark

• Culturapedia, Blackburn

• Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes

Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort, Burnley, has been nominated in the Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year category at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021

• The Whitaker Museum + Art Gallery, Rawtenstall

• Winter Gardens Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

• The Golden Ball of Longton

• Mowbreck Holiday & Residential Park, Wesham

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

• The Bee Centre, Brindle

• Lancaster House

• Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

• Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool

• The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Experience of the Year

• The Bee Centre, Brindle

• Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

• Go Ape! Rivington

• Goosnargh GinHotel Wedding Venue of the Year

• Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

• Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley

• Mytton Fold, Langho

• Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Lancashire Perfect Stay

• The Coach & Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland

• 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford

• Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Large Hotel of the Year

• Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham

• Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

• Lancaster House

• Mytton Fold, Langho

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

• Escape Entertainment Venue, Chorley

• Viva Blackpool

• Winter Gardens Blackpool

New Tourism Business Award

• Hampton by Hilton Blackburn

• Orchard Glamping, Catterall

• Ridgeway Farm Blackpool

• The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

Resilience and Innovation Award

• Briony Machin Studios, Mawdesley

• Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom

• Goosnargh Gin

• Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell

• Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven

• The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

• Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

• Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton

• Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping

• Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

• Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

• HAPPA Shores Hey Farm, Burnley

• Leighton Hall, Carnforth

• Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale

Taste Lancashire Restaurant of the Year

• La Locanda, Gisburn

• Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton

• Wilfred’s Restaurant & Bar, Burnley

Wedding Venue of the Year

• Bashall Barn, Bashall Eaves

• Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark

• The Out Barn, Bashall Eaves