Start 2020 on a healthy walk with the Ranger Service in St Helens

If you’ve pledged to lead a healthier lifestyle this new year there’s no end to the benefits of getting outdoors, which St Helens Council’s Ranger Service knows very well.



A good walk done regularly can lead to significant improvements to your physical health and mental wellbeing.

And if you’re into nature, eagle-eyed Rangers could help you find the broad range of resident and migratory bird species that can be spotted in St Helens at this time of year.

There are opportunities for both, as the Rangers are back with a fresh series of health walks and bird spotting events over January and February.

Health walks all last around two hours at a fair pace. Bird walks are a gentler pace and last a little longer due to the nature of bird spotting.

Please wear stout footwear and warm clothing, and bring waterproofs along with something to eat and drink. Walkers are encouraged to bring binoculars to the bird walks and leave dogs at home.

Bird walk places are limited so please book in advance by calling 01744 677772.

January

Sunday 5 January – Taylor Park bird walk, from Grosvenor Road car park, WA10 3HX, at 10am.

Tuesday 14 January – Sankey Valley health walk, leaving from Sankey Valley Visitor Centre at 1:30pm.

Sunday 19 January – Sankey Valley bird walk, from Heritage Visitor Centre, Blackbrook Road, WA11 0AB, at 10am.

Monday 20 January – Siding Lane health walk, leaving from the visitor centre at Siding Lane in Rainford at 1:30pm.

Tuesday 28 January – Bankes Park Loop health walk, leaving from Bankes Park car park at 1:30pm.

February

Wednesday 5 February – Mesnes Park health walk, leaving from the park Pavilion at 1.30pm.

Tuesday 11 February – Sankey Valley health walk, leaving from Sankey Valley Visitor Centre at 1:30pm.

Monday 17 February – Siding Lane health walk, leaving from the visitor centre at Siding Lane in Rainford at 1:30pm.

Tuesday 25 February – Bankes Park Loop health walk, leaving from Bankes Park car park at 1:30pm.