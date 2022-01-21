Win £100 to spend at Jack’s supermarket in St Helens

Claire, from Stapo's thrifty life hacks, did her shop at Jack’s Supermarket, part of the Tesco family, on Four Acre Lane, where she picked up all her weekly essentials, and more, for just

£20.12.

For £20.12, Claire bought four meals for her family of four plus extras and leftovers! Some of the best buys included mozzarella for 43p, mediterranean couscous for 42p and dark soy sauce for 45p!

Claire said: “Doing the food shop within a budget is getting harder and harder. That's why you need to make savvy decisions when it comes to choosing where you shop and what you buy.

"Cooking from scratch often makes things cheaper. I try to cut out meat in some meals and when we do eat it, I always consider getting a cheaper cut.

"You should also try to downshift where you can, by buying a lower brand. That way you'll be able to afford to buy some little luxuries.”

With many feeling the pennies pinch in January, Jack’s is making it easier to enjoy healthy and delicious food without breaking the bank.

That’s whyJack's have partnered with the St Helens Reporter to offer readers the chance to win a £100 voucher. Find out how far your money can stretch at Jack’s, just like Claire did!

For your chance to win, just answer this question: If Claire spent £20.12 on four meals for four people, how much did each meal cost on average?