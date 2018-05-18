Remembering Willy Russell at Prescot arts festival

Promoters of Prescot Festival are set to pay tribute to a late film director and a local playwright later this year.



Supporters of the 14th annual arts gathering will remember Whiston-born Willy Russell, who wrote Educating Rita, which will be screened on Thursday, June 21.

The 1983 film, which stars Julie Walters and Michael Caine, earned them each an Oscar nomination, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.



Celebrated director Lewis Gilbert, whose other hit movies included the James Bond films You Only Live Twice, The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, died last February, aged 97.



The showing follows three sell-out screenings of Willy Russell’s Our Day Out at previous Prescot festivals.

Elsewhere Liverpool Cathedral's Associate Organist Daniel Bishop will provide his take on some classic film themes as part of a concert on Sunday, June 17.

And BOST, one of the north west’s most renowned musical theatre companies, will sing songs from movie musicals on Saturday, June 23.

The opening night features Swingshift Big Band, with appearances from Wingates Brass Band and Maghull Wind Orchestra, and a ‘Come & Sing’ performance of Fauré’s Requiem to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

Dr Robert Howard., the festival's artistic director, said: "With film, musical theatre, jazz, poetry, classical and choral music, poetry, painting and more on the programme, we can safely say we are fulfilling our mission to encompass every aspect of the arts this year,”



The festival runs from June 15 to 24. For tickets go online to www.prescotfestival.co.uk