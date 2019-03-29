Ping Pong Parlour coming to St Helens shopping centre

Church Square Shopping Centre is serving up free fun table tennis sessions for shoppers as a famous Ping Pong Parlour is set to open in St Helens this April.



Visitors will be able to enjoy a free game of table tennis as the centre opens up a pop-up Ping Pong Parlour!

The Parlour, in partnership with Table Tennis England, aims to help people get active and live healthier lives through table tennis.

The sporting initiative also serves to get people socialising and is perfect for visitors of any age and has recently been shortlisted for a BT Sports Industry Award.

The Parlour will be located in St Mary’s Arcade, opposite Brighthouse and will be open from 9am until 5:30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. All shoppers are welcome

to drop in and play, the parlour promises to be an exciting attraction for the whole community.

To join in the free fun, simply grab a bat from the side of the table and begin playing!

Steve Brogan, Church Square Centre Manager, said: ““We are delighted to have teamed up with Table Tennis England to deliver such an intriguing and fun concept as the Ping Pong Parlour.

"The introduction will certainly raise awareness and importance on health and wellbeing among people in the community. We hope we inspire people to keep fit and healthy as well as injecting a little extra fun into their shopping day in the centre by shopping, socialising and playing."

“Following the success of our 30 other Ping Pong Parlours nationwide, the team at Table Tennis England are delighted to open a Parlour in Church Square Shopping Centre. We’re sure it will be very well received by the community;” said Julie Snowdon, Marketing Officer.

“Ping Pong Parlours are aimed at everyone - irrespective of age, ability or gender, especially those who wouldn’t normally consider going out to play a sport, by reaching them in a place they already spend time. The Parlour will be available to pop into and play; completely free and without having to book.”

To find out more information about Ping Pong Parlours please visit: www.pingpongparlour.net