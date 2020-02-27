New Starbucks drive-thru store set to open in St Helens

A new Starbucks drive-thru store will open on the East Lancashire Road in Haydock on Friday (February 28).



The store will create 14 new jobs for the local area and to celebrate the opening the store’s charity partner, Willowbrook Hospice, will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8am on Friday.

The store is also inviting customers to a coffee tasting event to experience and learn about the wide range of coffees Starbucks offers in-store.

Vouchers offering customers a complimentary tall handcrafted Starbucks beverage will be distributed and customers can even try out Starbucks new Cloud Macchiato drink, a new drink reinventing the classic Iced Macchiato with a deliciously light and fluffy foam twist.

The Haydock store team looks forward to supporting the hospice, a local charity that provides support and care for patients with life limiting diseases living in St Helens, Knowsley and the surrounding areas. Since the hospice opened in 1997, Willowbrook has cared for over 9,000 patients.

Rob Todorov, Starbucks Brand Manager at Euro Garages said: “We are excited to open our new store in Haydock and very much look forward to welcoming Haydock residents and visitors into our store.

"The store team is proud to support Willowbrook Hospice, a charity close to the hearts of the community which provides invaluable support to people in the local area.”

The new store is conveniently located at East Lancashire Road, Haydock WA11 9TL and is open from 6:30am until 9pm, Monday – Friday, 7am–9pm Saturday and 8am–8pm Sunday.