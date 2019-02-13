Morrisons is selling a heart-shaped steak for Valentine’s Day

Sharing a romantic meal with your significant other is a staple activity on Valentine’s Day, but sometimes the best dinners are those enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.



And if you’re planning to swap a swanky restaurant for a cosy night in, supermarket Morrisons is offering an unusual dish for lovers to share on 14 February – a heart-shaped steak.

Made from traditional rib-eye, the Morrisons hearty sweetheart steak promises to pack a rich flavour and be deliciously tender in texture.

The steak is priced at £20 per kilogram, and the retailer has assured customers that its unique shape won’t result in any wasted meat, thanks to the skills of their in-house butchers.

The store is also offering a special Valentine’s Day meal deal for just £15, which includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a choice of drink or chocolates.

The sweetheart steak is available in stores nationwide until Saturday 18 February.