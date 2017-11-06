Library staging night of alternative poetry

A night of poetry with a difference which will appeal to fans of dark humour is coming to a library as part of an international LGBT festival.



Karen McLeod's alter ego Barbara Brownskirt will perform her show Who Do You Think You Are at Rainhill Library on Friday November 10.

The show is part of the Homotopia festival which was established in Liverpool.

Writing and performing (intentionally) appalling poetry, Barbara is highly prolific and hugely unsuccessful. Shrouded in her anorak, knees bulging

from her pop socks, Barbara Brownskirt is the self-titled lesbian ‘poet-in-residence’ of the 197 bus stop, Croydon Road, Penge.



Barbara explores themes of failure and aloneness, and identity in disconnected suburban life, while providing a safe space for her audience.



She has been described as "affecting, sad and touchingly unaware" to the extent that her poetry becomes genuinely moving.

Her appearance at Rainhill is part of the ninth season of the nationally-recognised Cultural Hubs arts-in-libraries programme.



Coun Sue Murphy, cabinet member for leisure services and libraries at St Helens Council, said: “This show looks brilliant, and, having debuted at Brighton Fringe earlier this year, it demonstrates the high-quality acts that we curate from across the country.



“Barbara Brownskirt is sure to be a unique experience and a must-see for fans of character comedians like Victoria Wood and Rik Mayall.”

The show, which lasts around an hour, starts at 7pm. The event is suitable for anyone 16 or over.

Tickets cost £6, £5 for St Helens Library card holders or £3 for concessions. To buy tickets, call into any library in St Helens or book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk