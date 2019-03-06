Learn about pruning at gardeners' association meeting

The next meeting of the Newton-le-Willows Gardeners' Association will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 7.30pm.



The venue will be the Newton Sports (& Cricket) Club on Crow Lane East.

The speaker will be Marguerite Hughes, who will give a talk entitled Taking the fear out of pruning.

She will be accompanied by Sue Gillon from Meadow View Plants, who will have plants to sell.

There will also be a raffle and all are welcome to attend, whether members of the Association or not. There is no admission charge.