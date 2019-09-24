Join in the real cider trail across St Helens pubs

St Helens and District CAMRA branch are organising an ‘ale trail’ with a difference next month to celebrate pubs in the town offering real cider and perry.



October is CAMRA cider month and anyone who loves real cider or is interested in sampling it for the first time are welcome to join the trail that will visit some of the best pubs in St Helens on Saturday, October 5 to kick off a month long celebration of some of the country’s finest real cider and perry.

Ian Pye, Pubs Officer for St Helens CAMRA, said: “We have some of the best pubs in the area offering some really great cider and perry throughout October. Anyone wanting to take part in the cider trail can pick up a postcard at any of the participating pubs.

"They then get a stamp from each pub on the list they visit when they buy a half or a pint of real cider.

“All CAMRA members and non-members are welcome to take part and you have from October 1 till November 2 to collect all the stamps and complete the card.”

There are 11 pubs across St Helens, Rainford, Whiston, Rainhill and Prescot taking part and anyone buying real cider will receive a stamp in each of the pubs they visit throughout October.

Completed cards can be handed in at any of the participating pubs and will be entered into a draw for some exclusive prizes.

The cider trail will start at 1.30pm at the Turks Head and all CAMRA members and non-members are welcome on the walking tour of participating pubs in the town centre.

There will be another pub walk on Friday, September 27 visiting those pubs on the trail in Rainhill, Prescot and Whiston – starting at the Skew Bridge at 6.30pm.

Ian added: “It’s a great chance for anyone who likes cider generally to try something a bit different. Anyone who hasn’t tried real cider before will probably be surprised at the range of

flavours and styles on offer.”

Unlike real ale production, which can happen at any time of the year, real cider and perry can only be made when the fruit is ripe.

October is a very active time for cider makers when production is in full flow and most cider producers are harvesting the fruit at this time of year.

A ‘real’ cider is not pasteurised or carbonated and is made from the freshly pressed juice of apples, not syrup. Perry is made from the juice of freshly pressed pears - both usually served at

cellar temperature

To further mark cider month, there’s also a cider tasting event on Wednesday, October 23 at the Cricketers Arms which is open to all St Helens CAMRA members and non-members

wanting to know more.