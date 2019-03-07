IN PICTURES: On International Women's Day, we look back at women and the workplace

During the two world wars, women took the place of the men who had gone off to fight, becoming mechanics, ambulance drivers and factory workers. Following the Second World War, more and more women went to work. By 1965, more than half of women of working age were in employment, although women’s wages were still lower than their male counterparts, and a marriage bar prohibited married women from working. In the Civil Service, for example, the marriage bar was enforced until as late as 1973 for the foreign service.



Mabel Burton, working on a car at the Old Oak garage, Hoghton, was a skilled motor engineer. This picture was taken in around 1937 Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

Here is a trio of Blackpool platform girls bus conductors in their smart uniforms Hulton Archive/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

Circa 1940, a member of the Womans Auxiliary Police Corps in Preston Keystone/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

Members of the Womens Auxiliary Police Corps in Preston work to keep one of their patrol cars on the road Keystone/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

