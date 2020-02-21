How you can enjoy the extraordinary in a hand-picked villa in idyllic Pollensa

Sandy toes, shoreline strolls and picture-perfect sunsets are almost all you need for a truly unforgettable holiday ... you can leave the rest to Oliver’s Travels.

Our tried and trusted accommodation gurus for the past three years, and wizardry behind our most marvellous holidays to date, the prospect of a week in Majorca’s idyllic Pollensa with my family, in a hand-picked luxury villa, was a dream come true.

Enjoy panoramic views, poolside tranquility and al fresco dining at Villa Es Costes.

With two excited teens and grandparents in accompaniment, our excited chatter-charged midnight taxi couldn’t get us there quick enough. The pictures, you see, had our imaginations reeling. Pool, panorama, perfection.

Barely an hour from the airport we reached our destination: Villa Es Costes, an exclusive four-bedroomed villa nestled at the base of the Puig De Maria, a majestic mountain just a stone’s throw from the charming town of Pollensa. As the gates drew back, revealing lush lawns and a pathway meandering to a stunning ranch-like villa silhouetted against the moonlit hillside, one word was unanimous – wow. Simply, wow. As always. With Oliver’s Travels you see, we’ve come to expect the extraordinary.

As such, we spent the next few hours in awe, exploring the glorious upper floor, vast and open-plan with high-beamed ceiling, spacious living/dining area and unique glass walls, leading to a modern fully- equipped stainless steel kitchen with superb panoramic views of the pool.

A balmy nightcap on the covered outside terrace – ideal for al fresco dining and drinking in spectacular views – and it was down the wooden staircase to two simply huge double and two twin bedrooms, three en-suite, with a fourth boasting an impressive bathroom with huge corner bath just alongside.

By sunrise, we were enjoying fresh baked croissants by the pool – a glorious aqua haven which can be fenced off, making it perfect for families with young children – drinking in the same glorious views as Rafa Nadal, who just the day before married at La Fortaleza, a historical fortress basking in the breath-taking panorama of the bay of Pollensa.

Step out into glorious gardens from this twin room.

Places to eat

With Hidropark, Alcudia, neighbouring Puerto Pollensa, The Pine Walk and much more on our to-do list, we set off like intrepid explorers just after daybreak for the pick of our bunch – the famous 365 Calvari Steps. One step for each day of the year, this cultural gem steeps from bustling town square in old Pollensa to a small chapel at the top of the hill, known as El Calvari.

Showcasing magnificent views of the surrounding area from the summit, you pass beautiful homes, gardens and interesting shops on the way up, whilst back at the bottom you can enjoy a well-earned drink and a bite to eat in the Square’s eclectic selection of bars, restaurants and cafes.

If scenery, greenery and turquoise waves lapping icing sugar sands appeal, you’ll simply love pretty Puerto Pollensa. Set against the stunning back-drop of the Tramuntana Mountains, which can be seen from all over the resort, its famous Pine Walk – a scenic, pine-flanked coastal pathway stretching just over two miles – is a huge hit with locals and tourists alike, whilst the resort’s tranquil waterfront, restaurants, harbour and beautiful beaches make it a memorable must visit with so much to see and do.

If you’re holidaying with children, the whacky, wild waterworld of Hidropark Alcudia is home to 40,000 square metres of pools, flumes and water rides. The north of the island’s only water park, whether you’re whizzing down rainbow coloured slides or snoozing on a sunbed soaking up the action from afar, the park provides family fun, great value and an unforgettable all-action day out.

A view of Old Pollensa from the villa

Eating out – or in

Despite the lure of our sublime villa’s surroundings making eating in – or al fresco on the terrace – a pleasure, dining out in Pollensa town is an absolute must. Vibrant and bustling in the day, the town square really comes alive in the evenings, boasting a confetti of elegant eateries serving everything from al la carte delicacies and tapas to cocktails and carafes of local wine.

We ate twice in the stylish Numero Ocho Brasserie, tucked away in the far left hand upper corner of the main square, seduced by its romantic ambience, succulent steaks and divine seafood choices. Whether dining inside or by moonlight in the mellow glow of the overhead heat lamps, we found it far too fine a menu and venue for just one visit. Just across the way sits Restaurante Il Giardino, a majestic building boasting a mesmerising terrace and enviable views of the church. Mix in exemplary service, impeccable cuisine and mouth-watering homemade desserts, and you’ll find this treasure of a restaurant more than satisfies your appetite for chic and unique.

Villa Es Costes – Exclusive to Oliver’s Travels

Set in a stunning countryside location just a short country lane walk from Pollensa, striking Villa Es Costes captivates on first glance and enthrals when you step inside, its calming neutral décor harmonising perfectly with natural stone walls and traditional Mallorcan architecture with a delicious modern twist.

The crème de la crème of villas, it’s easy to see why this outstanding property is in Oliver’s Travels elite top two per cent of picks. Sipping sangria by the sun-drenched pool, watching eagles fly overhead whilst dreamy Spanish ballads drift off on the breeze, relaxation becomes second nature and ordinary a distant memory.

But then again, Oliver’s Travels don’t do ordinary. Whether it’s a fun-fuelled family break, a romantic retreat or a friends’ adventure to a far-flung corner of the globe, we’ve come to expect the exceptional, fall in love with the phenomenal and soak up the sublime through elite hand-picked accommodation expertly selected to enrapture.

The villas outdoor play area is perfect for youngsters.

Add to this a dedicated professional concierge service with the option of a chef, food delivery, fridge stocking, maid service, childcare, spa treatments and restaurant bookings as well as helping arrange car and boat hire, transfers, flights, activities and much more, you may well find your only dilemma is choosing which cocktail to sip first!

Prices from £3,221 to £6,749 per week, low to high season, based on eight people sharing. To book visit www.oliverstravels.com

Villa Es Costes and its beautiful gardens.

The property boasts four unique spacious bedrooms.

Drink in the views in the open-plan lounge / dining area.