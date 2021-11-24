Taylor Wimpey acquires land in St Helens for 180 new homes

Taylor Wimpey North West has announced that it has completed its latest land acquisition, which will bring forward 180 new homes at Elton Head Road, St Helens.

The 15-acre plot of land was previously used for agricultural purposes and has been bought from private landowners. The previous landowners have obtained planning permission for the residential development of the site.

The 180-home scheme will provide a collection of two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes suitable for a range of buyers including first-time buyers and thriving families.

Ian Harrison, Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of land off Elton Head Road, St Helens. The development will provide 180 much-needed homes, as well as open space”.

Taylor Wimpey North West is in the process of putting together a Planning Application for the development, with plans to submit it in the New Year.

If successful, Taylor Wimpey will commence on site in during mid-2022, with the new homes being occupied from summer 2023.