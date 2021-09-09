Homebuilder receives planning permission for Prescot development

An artist's impression of Homes at Sonnet Gate

Sonnet Gate, named as a nod to Prescot’s Shakespearian links, is located on Prescot Park Way and the first phase will feature 53 homes consisting of either three or four bedrooms.

Sonnet Gate will feature open-plan homes which include space to work from home. The development is in a sought-after location near to the Merseyrail for access to Liverpool city centre. It also boasts prolific motorway links.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West says: “We’re excited to begin bringing new homes to Prescot at Sonnet Gate. We hope the locals will be impressed with what Miller Homes has to offer.”