Here is why you should spray fragrance mists on your hair

Katie Wright gives the low-down on hair mists.

Hair mists are a massive trend in the beauty industry.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Hair Mist, 55, available from Liberty London

Experts say if you’re only spritzing your skin, you’re missing a trick - you should be perfuming your hair as well because it creates a longer-lasting ‘trail’.

“Fragrance lasts longer on clothes than on skin,” says Nathalie Lorson, the ‘nose’ behind Jimmy Choo Fever, “When I’m perfuming, I spray several times around my neckline so it goes more on the clothing than on the skin.”

Hair is similar to fabric, and because the strands are a lower temperature than your skin, the scent doesn’t evaporate as quickly.

Kara Woolley, The Perfume Shop’s senior buyer, says: “With hair providing a larger surface for your perfume to cling to, spray at the nape of your neck, on your hairline and on the midsection of your head for a longer-lasting scent.

“Now you can spritz your everyday perfume on your hair ends after washing (when wet) to release your favourite aroma.”

Trendy London salon Duck & Dry has just introduced scented blow dries in collaboration with fragrance brand Roja Parfums, allowing clients to choose one of the brand’s new Hair Mists as a complimentary add-on with any signature blow dry.

So what’s the difference between hair fragrance and regular perfume?

“Hair or body mist is like perfume, but does not contain as higher percentage of aromatic oils to alcohol and/or water in the fragrance,” Woolley explains. “This means the more fragrant oil present, the more intense the scent, and the longer it lasts on the skin. So, basically, hair or body mist is the milder version of the perfume.”

That’s why they are, for the most part, cheaper than their eau de toilette or parfum counterparts, so you can add a generous dose of mist to your hair and use your precious perfume more sparingly.

Alternatively, scented hair oils or sprays offer nourishing ingredients alongside a delightful aroma.

You don’t have to match your eau de toilette and hair mist, however. Try layering a rich oud-based perfume with a lighter, fresher hair mist (or vice versa) to create a multi-faceted fragrance.

