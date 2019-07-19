Here are the best compact make-up palettes to take away on holiday

Katie Wright, from Press Association, writes about make-up palettes to take away on holiday.

Taking make-up away when you travel is fraught with risks.

With a range of brands now offering customisable trays, you can curate your perfect holiday kit, or choose from the season’s coolest new edits for eyes and cheeks.

Here’s our pick of the best space-savers for summer...

1. Benecos It Pieces Refillable Makeup Palette in Freaking Hot, £26.45, Pravera

With the new It Pieces collection from affordable eco brand Benecos, you start with an empty palette (£5.65) then fill it with interchangeable refills, choosing from pressed powder, contour, blush, highlighter, bronzer and eyeshadow. There are also two pre-filled palettes, the warm-toned Freaking Hot and cool-toned Pretty Cold.

2. Tropic Colour Palette with five trays, £68

Tropic’s travel-friendly palette lets you slot up to seven pans from a choice of 13 different products, including concealer, brow gel, highlighter and eyeshadow, with prices starting from £8. The magnetic pans snap in, so there’s no danger of them being dislodged, plus it comes with a big mirror for easy on-the-go touch-ups.

3. Revolution Pro Colour Focus Palette in Black Earth & Stone, £12

All of Revolution’s eyeshadow palettes come with round pans that snap in and out, so you can tailor the selection to suit your trip.

There are the metallic and pinky hues of the new Earth & Stone palette or brighter shades for a week of partying in Ibiza.

An expert does-it-all edit from NYC-based brand Make, the Nude Palette features eight eyeshadows in neutral tones (half matte, half shimmering) plus a pair of sheer cream colours in pink and coral, that can be used on your lips or cheeks.

5. Guerlain Terracotta Contour & Glow Palette, £45, Escentual

This chic compact contains everything you need to enhance your holiday glow, combining matte contour and bronzing powder with shimmering rose blush and highlighter.

6. Zoeva Soft Sun Voyager Eye Palette, £15, Beauty Bay

This small but perfectly formed palette from Zoeva is designed to enhance your eyes, but thanks to the pink and tan shades, the matte powders could easily double up as blush, contour or bronzer, meaning fewer products for you to pack.

7. Misslyn Travel Kit All In One Teint Palette, £14.50, Beauty Bay

Housed in a Parisian-themed palette, this great value skin-enhancing quartet features bronzer, highlighter, blush and fixing powder, making it ideal for trips to humid destinations. It’s available in two shades, peachy Globetrotter for warm-toned complexions and Jetsetter for cool tones.