Here are some ideas of what to make using blue cheese

People don’t understand how to use blue cheese in cooking.

In many cases though, when working with something like Blacksticks Blue, from Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses you can simply replace the specified cheese in your recipe and add a different dimension to your dish: all you need is a bit of bravery.

Blacksticks Blue a creamy and mellow cheese at heart, with blue veins running through to give it that bite you expect from blue cheese. It melts extremely easily and provides a nice zip of colour thanks to its bright orange hue.

Adding Blacksticks Blue into a recipe will undoubtedly create new flavours and sensation.

The joy of Blacksticks Blue is that it will react just like good cheddar with a totally different flavour.

The cheesemakers at Butlers farmhouse Cheeses have created a few dishes to give you some inspiration, so next time you have friends over, surprise them with a bit of Blacksticks Blue. If you aren’t in the mood for cooking, it makes a great cheese on toast and the most amazing cheese and pickle sandwich too.

CHEESE SCONES

Cheese Scones are quick and easy to rustle up: simply switch cheddar with Blacksticks Blue and away you go. We recommend adding a pinch of paprika then giving the tops of the scones a milk wash and a good sprinkling of cheese for added colour and flavour.

CHEESE & PINEAPPLE ON STICKS

Cheese & Pineapple sticks just grew up! Blacksticks Blue is unbelievable when served with sweet foods – pineapple is a perfect partner with its sharp acidity – and this is a great way to add some fun to any buffet.

CHEESE STRAWS

Blacksticks Blue cheese straws are the best; the extra flavour in the cheese gives the straws a lovely mature flavour which is difficult to achieve with cheddar.

CAULIFLOWER CHEESE

Another classic given a Blacksticks twist. Simply replace the cheddar in your recipe and create a great accompaniment to any meal. Be sure to sprinkle a good helping of cheese on top for a crispy coating.

BLACKSTICKS BLUE JAM TARTS

These are inspired by our cheese grader Bill, who loves Blacksticks Blue with blackcurrant jam. Make your tarts as usual, add the blackcurrant jam – be sure not to overfill the tarts though – and sprinkle with grated Blacksticks Blue before putting them in the oven. The result is a sweet yet sharp starter or dessert that has a lovely hint of salt, sure to get the taste buds going.

Information on Butlers Farmhouse cheeses can be found in The Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings, Celebrating The Local Independent Food Scene. Published by Meze Publishing. Available from Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, Waterstones and direct from Meze Publishing.