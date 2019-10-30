Grab a free Halloween drink at Rainford pub with pumpkin pay!

The countdown to Halloween is on and one Rainford pub is celebrating by giving away FREE drinks in exchange for very unusual currency – pumpkins!



The Gerard Arms pub on Dentons Green Lane is offering a free drink to any locals who visit on Thursday, October 31.

All Halloween-lovers have to do to claim their spook-tacular freebie is swap the seasonal veg at the bar and they’ll receive a drink on the house.

Mark Hayes, general manager at the Gerard Arms said: “With Halloween fast-approaching we wanted to help locals in Rainford get into the spooky spirit.

“We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer!

“We look forward to welcoming locals in Rainford to the pub this week for a frightfully good drink, on the house!”

To launch pumpkin pay, Greene King commissioned a unique food portrait – dozens of pumpkins featuring Boris Johnson’s face!

The bizarre installation took a team of skilled pumpkin carvers over six days to create, with each of the seasonal vegetables expertly carved to mimic the famed politician’s trademark mop hair and cheesy grin.

Pumpkin pay at the Gerard Arms, is just one of thousands of Halloween events taking place in over 1,700 Greene King pubs across the country.

A range of drinks including hand-selected wines, cask ales, craft beers and soft drinks will be available. Redemption is limited to one drink per person, and full terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pumpkin-pay

To find your nearest Greene King pub, visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/halloween/.