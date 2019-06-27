Gok Wan is back with hit makeover show How to Look Good Naked - and he needs YOU!

The hit TV show which encouraged women to feel good about their bodies by flinging their clothes to one side is back, and looking for new stars.

Almost 15 years after it first appeared on our screens, How to Look Good Naked is BACK and looking for applicants to take part in huge return of hit show

Once again fronted by super stylist Gok Wan, the new series will help a new generation of people suffering from a lack of body confidence to feel good about how they look, both in and out of their clothes. In each episode, Gok helps two participants overcome their insecurities, taking them on a journey of self-discovery in the lead-up to the grand finale naked photoshoot. The series will air early 2020 on Really.

Gok Wan said: “I strongly believe that we are in a crisis of body confidence and scrutiny which is why it is the right time to bring back How To Look Good Naked and get people feeling comfortable in their own skin, whatever their shape or size. I cannot wait to be a part of the show once again!”

Charlotte Reid, Senior Director of Production and Development at Discovery UK,said: “Gok and I worked together on the original How To Look Good Naked series, and when we recently worked again on Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire, we realised it wasn’t only today’s brides who needed his ability to build confidence. Bringing back this legacy brand with one of my favourite talents is incredibly exciting.”

The new series will follow several people of all ages to offer them the ultimate feel good transformation. The producers are looking for real people from all over Lancashire that deserve top experts help with building confidence and self-esteem through hairstyling, make up and fashion - free of charge. In particular, the show is looking for single people as well as pairs of friends, relatives or colleagues who want to transform the way they see themselves, and learn to love the body they’re in!

Anybody who is interested in applying for the show can do so via https://bit.ly/howtolookgoodnaked2019. The closing date for applications is July 7, with filming due to take place from July onwards.