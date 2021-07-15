Work to start on £800,000 revamp of landmark Rainhill pub

Colin Stuart and Kenny Watson outside the pub

The investment at The Victoria on Warrington Road will transform it into a great quality family-friendly pub.

To meet the needs of the whole community the revamped local will offer all-day food, a function room with an entertainment programme and a stunning garden complete with a children’s play area.

The Victoria will be renamed the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery to mark its new direction.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the pub’s new operators Merseyside-based Public Urban Bars.

The Cookhouse Pub & Carvery is scheduled to open in early October, creating 40 new jobs.

Outside work will renovate and repaint the pub, adding new lighting, planting and signage at the front to enhance the centre of Rainhill

The Cookhouse Pub & Carvery’s large garden will be landscaped to provide alfresco drinking and dining for 200 customers with new furniture, festoon lighting and a heated covered pergola.

Families have not been forgotten either, and there will be an enclosed adventure playground with seating for parents.

The inside of the pub will receive a total makeover, too, opening it up and making it more contemporary and welcoming.

New bi-fold doors and windows at the back and side will bring light flooding in and give customers views over the garden.

Other new features include an ice cream parlour and a coffee lounge area with a barista quality coffee machine.

The installation of a bigger kitchen will enable the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery to introduce all-day food for all occasions. The pub will open for breakfast and offer a carvery and traditional pub classics as well as set menus for celebration meals.

Public Urban Bar founders Colin Stuart and Kenny Watson – who have run pubs in the Merseyside region for more than 20 years – say they want the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery to be “an asset to Rainhill”.

In addition to catering for functions of all kinds, the pub’s refurbished first floor function room will be available for meetings of local groups and organisations and will host fund-raisers for charities and good causes.

The room will also stage a wide variety of events to bring residents together, ranging from a children’s cinema club to live music, film and comedy nights.

Colin said: “We feel very lucky to have found such a beautiful old pub in such a lovely village. It has loads of potential. All it needs is TLC and investment to bring it back to life.

"We’d like the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery to be a pub that everyone enjoys and that makes a positive contribution to the community once again.”

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Phil McWilliam added: “The pub is in a high-profile location in Rainhill, and we’re delighted to be investing to ensure it thrives for the long term.

"Kenny and Colin are highly experienced licensees with a fantastic knowledge of the area. Their plans are very exciting. The Cookhouse Pub & Carvery will have it all, and give people lots of reasons to visit, whether they want a morning coffee, Sunday lunch with the family or a great night out."