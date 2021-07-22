WIN £100 to spend on your summer BBQ at Jack's

Jack’s supermarket has teamed up with the St Helens Reporter to offer you the chance to win a voucher to spend in store.

Fire up the grill, it’s time for a BBQ! Jack’s supermarket, on Four Acre Lane, is bringing you exciting flavours from around the world with its sizzling selection of BBQ favourites!

If chicken tickles your tastebuds, why not try the BBQ Mango Coconut & Lime Chicken Fillets, or chicken thighs rubbed in a BBQ Chinese or sweet chilli seasoning.

If beef’s your bite, the salt & pepper thin cut beef steaks are the one for you! Or indulge in the sweet but smokey BBQ beef kebabs.

All of the Fire Pit range is available now from Jack’s stores, priced at only £2.99 each.

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, celebrates the value and ethos of Jack Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago. Today at Jack’s his legacy lives on in offering great-tasting food at outstanding value.

The winner will receive a £100 voucher, and the runner-up will receive a £50 voucher.

For your chance to win one of the vouchers to spend in store, all you have to do is answer the following question: What road is Jack’s St Helens located on?