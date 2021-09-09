St Helens CAMRA Pub and Club of the Year 2021 winners revealed

The Turks Head

While Prescot Reform Club has maintained their high standards to retain Club of the Year.

Due to COVID restrictions and the fact that establishments were unable to trade for large parts of 2020 and 2021, the process for judging Pub and Club of the Year couldn’t be undertaken in the usual way so it had to change tack.

Last year's competition was cut short when COVID hit, and the judging ended at branch level, so neither the Turks Head nor the Reform Club got the chance to go through to judging for

Prescot Reform Club

regional and national Pub of the Year and Club of the Year.

Therefore, the CAMRA committee has assessed the Turks Head and Prescot Reform Club and agreed to carry over their awards for 2021 as they still meet the high criteria required for the

accolades.

The Turks Head also retained its title of Cider Pub of the Year for the quality of its real cider offering.

It’s hoped that for 2021 the competitions will at least progress to regional level before hopefully returning to normal in 2022.

Turks Head landlord Daryl Arrowsmith said: “We’re delighted. It's fantastic to hear that after all we’ve been through over the last year, we are still able to provide top class service and quality real ales and ciders to our customers. We thank them for all the support they’ve given us to help us get through this period.”

Gillian Yates, Chair of St Helens and District CAMRA said; “Well done to the Turks Head for retaining the award for best pub of the year - it was really well deserved.

"Daryl and Deb do a great job in always serving top quality real ale and cider and they’ve done especially well to retain their standards in these testing times. It’s also great to see Prescot Reform Club maintaining their high standards to remain our Club of the Year.”