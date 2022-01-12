Newton-le-Willows pub set for £450,000 investment

Area manager David O’Brien outside The Millstone

The £450,000 revamp by Heineken-owed Star Pubs & Bar would transform The Millstone on Mill Lane into a great quality pub and help it thrive for the long term by significantly expanding its inside and outside space.

Prominently positioned on the A49 from Warrington and a stone’s throw from Newton-le-Willows station, The Millstone would be completely redecorated outside with new paintwork, signage and lighting, enhancing the area.

With increased demand for outside eating and drinking due to the pandemic, a café-style seating area would be created at the front of the puband a stunning 25-seater heated,

covered patio would be installed at the side.

The Millstone’s large south-facing garden would also benefit from new planting and furniture.

The internal makeover would be equally dramatic and give The Millstone ‘”the wow factor,” according to Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager, David O’Brien.

An extensive overhaul would open up the inside of the pub and add a large extension, more than doubling The Millstone’s capacity and creating room for a dining section.

The new stylish, contemporary decor would incorporate wood floors, exposed brickwork and booth seating, as well as feature lighting and artwork.

Other planned improvements include a kitchen refit, a barista-style coffee machine to cater for the station’s commuters and an upgrade of the four-bedroom licensee flat above The Millstone.

Mr O’Brien said: “We are keen to give The Millstone a new lease of life and secure the long-term future of a prominent Newtown-le-Willows pub.

"All we need to proceed is the right licensee. The Millstone will be completely different once the works are completed and bring a premium experience to the town’s pub scene.

"With all the regeneration projects in the pipeline for Newtown-le-Willows, it’s a fantastic opportunity for an experienced operator wanting a high-profile pub in a prime

location.”