A festival of events for cider lovers across St Helens in October

October is cider month and St Helens and Districts CAMRA branch are inviting people from across the area to join them for a host of activities

Real cider and perry is sold in many of the real ale pubs across the town and if you’ve never tried it before now is your chance, as the drink is showcased throughout October.

St Helens and Districts CAMRA begin their festivities with a series of ‘pub wanders’ beginning today Saturday October 2 at The Cricketers Arms and visiting those town centre pubs who are selling real cider and perry alongside their real ales.

Everyone is welcome to join from 3pm and the branch will be updating their social media as the day goes on for people to join along the way if they wish.

For those who can’t make it or want another chance to wander St Helens' fantastic real ale pubs once again, the CAMRA branch will be meeting at The Turks Head at 2pm on

Saturday, October 9 to do the tour again - finishing at The Cricketers Arms.

Not forgetting the pubs in the outlying areas of the branch, there’ll be a visit to those in Rainhill, Prescot and Whiston on Friday, October 15 meeting at The Skew Bridge Alehouse in Rainhill at 6.30pm.

For those in Rainford feel free to go along on October 27 at 8pm for a pint in the Junction, one of St Helens CAMRA’s Pubs of Excellence.

Ian Pye, Pubs Officer for St Helens and Districts CAMRA said: “Cider month is a great opportunity to showcase some of the best ciders produced in this country, with a focus on those

produced locally.

"For anyone who loves real cider this is a chance to join with others and enjoy what our pubs have to offer. For those who have never tried it, come along and have a try. If it’s

not your thing don’t worry. You’re still welcome to join us, and enjoy some of the best real ales on offer in the pubs too.

“If you've never joined one of our events before, feel free to come and say hi. They're very informal and a chance to chat with others. We’re a really friendly bunch and we’ll make it easy

to spot us in the pubs by putting a CAMRA leaflet stand on our table.”

The series of events will conclude on October 30 with a special ‘cider tasting’ event at The Cricketers Arms at 2pm. This will be a chance to taste a wide range of real ciders and hear

about all things cider whilst also raising a glass in memory of former CAMRA Cider rep, Sandy Gavin, known affectionately as Cider Sandy who sadly passed away earlier this year.

This will be a ticket only event which includes third pint tasters of up to nine real ciders plus a full pint. There’ll also be a bite to eat and a chance to hear about how Dunham Press produce their cider.

The event will take place in the Boundary Bar at the Cricketers Arms where there will be a chance to stay at the pub after the event and catch-up with friends old and new.

Ian addedd: “The cider tasting event will be a really good showcase of a local cider producer and gives us as a branch, and those further afield, an opportunity to remember our

much loved former cider rep Sandy.

"He was well known across the country for his love of all things cider and was a real advocate and regular at beer festivals up and down the UK. He will be sorely missed so we will take this opportunity to raise a glass in his memory and encourage more people to have an appreciation for real cider - which I’m sure Sandy would approve of.”

Unlike real ale production, which can happen at any time of the year, real cider and perry is generally a seasonal product and can only be made when the fruit is ripe. Production is tied to a

natural cycle of the apple and perry pear trees found in orchards around the country.

The month of October is an extremely busy time for cider makers when production is in full flow and fruit is being harvested, milled, pressed and stored for fermentation.