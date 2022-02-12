Valentine's Day video: Watch what happened when we asked couples for their secret to a happy relationship
If you're spending Valentine's Day trying to find the love of your life, here's some advice to help them stay that way.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:55 am
We interrupted some long-term loved-up couples on Blackpool' s famous ballroom dancefloor, and asked them what their secret was to a long and happy relationship.
Watch our video above for some sage advice.
Read More
Read MoreValentine's Day: Eight drinks' ideas ... from pink cocktails to rosé fizz and a ...
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.