Charity auction offers bidders the chance to appear in Lancashire star Joe Gilgun's hit TV comedy-drama Brassic

The Silent Auction is one of the NSPCC’s biggest fund-raising events of the year, set up in the north west but open to bidders across the world.

Among the lots to go under the hammer are city breaks to the Monaco Grand Prix, a classic car rally in the south of France, the 150th Open at St Andrews, and the chance to appear in BAFTA-nominated comedy Brassic, which stars Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and Dominic West.

Vickie Butcher, NSPCC community fund-raising manager, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Silent Auction, as last year’s raised an incredible amount from bidders around the world.

Michelle Keegan and Joseph Gilgun star in Brassic. A charity auction in aid of the NSPCC is offering the bidders the chance of a walk-on role in the hit comedy-drama.

“Once again, we’ve got some absolutely incredible experiences to auction off in support of the NSPCC, so we hope anyone who’s looking for a nice break, some unique artwork, or might fancy seeing themselves on television will place a bid and help us help children across the UK.”

The auction is live now and runs until 10pm on Saturday (December 4), with full details available at www.superstars-auctions.com/nspccauction

For information about the auction items please email [email protected] or phone 07584 202113.