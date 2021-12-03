WIN your Christmas shop with Jack's Supermarket and the Reporter

Win your Christmas shop with Jack's Supermarket

Perfect to help with the big Christmas shop, stocking fillers, last minute gifts or even a treat for yourself!

Jack’s, on Four Acre Lane in St Helens, will be giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers as a special Christmas treat for St Helens Reporter readers.

In Jack’s, you’ll find everything you need for the perfect Christmas celebration. Whether you’re looking for Christmas dinner classics, delicious desserts, or drinks to get the party started,

Jack’s continues to offer top quality products at great value prices throughout the festive season.

Readers could be spending their winning voucher on some of Jack’s brand new festive range including; Jack’s Smash Reindeer Nose Chocolate Cake (£5.49), Jack’s Baking Camembert with Caramelised Onion & Balsamic Herb Chutney (£2), Jack’s Cranberry Sauce which is available for just 55p and Jack’s Sage and Onion Stuffing mix for as little as 30p!

Jack’s, part of the Tesco family, prides itself on offering customers the very best quality products at great value prices and celebrates the ‘best of British’.Visit www.jacks-uk.com for more details

To enter this competition, simply answer the question below and e-mail the answer with your name and address with 'Jack's competition' as the subject to: [email protected]

QUESTION

Which Jack is a wold famous golfer?

A: Jack Woods

B: Jack Nicklaus

C: Jack McIlroy

D: Jack Faldo