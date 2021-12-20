Voucher winners revealed in Jack's Christmas competition
Three lucky winners can now be revealed in our competition to win shopping vouchers for a St Helens supermarket.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:35 am
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:36 am
The St Helens Reporter teamed up with Jack's supermarket to offer readers the chance to win a £100 or £50 voucher to stock up on essentials and treats this festive season.
The winner of the £100 voucher is Suzanne Cross of St Mawes Way, Windle, St Helens and the £50 runner-up vouchers go to Izabela Felter, Vulcan Park Way, Newton-le-Willows and Nicola Daffern, Pinedale, St Helens.
Thanks to all those who entered and the correct answer was B - Jack Nicklaus.