Voucher winners revealed in Jack's Christmas competition

Three lucky winners can now be revealed in our competition to win shopping vouchers for a St Helens supermarket.

The St Helens Reporter teamed up with Jack's supermarket to offer readers the chance to win a £100 or £50 voucher to stock up on essentials and treats this festive season.

The winner of the £100 voucher is Suzanne Cross of St Mawes Way, Windle, St Helens and the £50 runner-up vouchers go to Izabela Felter, Vulcan Park Way, Newton-le-Willows and Nicola Daffern, Pinedale, St Helens.